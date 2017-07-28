 »   »   » Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar Inaugurates Rakshit Shetty's New Office, Paramvah Studios!

Simple Star Rakshit Shetty's stars seem to have aligned in 2017. This must obviously be one of his best years of his life.

Firstly, his movie Kirik Party was an astounding success, which crossed 200 days in theatres. Secondly, he got engaged to his sweetheart, Rashmika Mandanna.

Now, Rakshit Shetty has another reason to celebrate. With the movie Kirik Party, Rakshit Shetty also turned a producer.

Rakshit started out as an actor, then proved his mettle as a movie director and now has even turned into a producer. Yesterday, the actor opened his new office, Paramvah Studios, in Nayandahalli, Bengaluru.

The actor, director and producer, Rakshit, always had a dream of having his own production company. He fulfilled it with Kirik Party and now has officially opened his production company's office.

The inauguration pictures of the Paramvah Studios office are below. Take a look..