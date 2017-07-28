 »   »   » Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar Inaugurates Rakshit Shetty's New Office, Paramvah Studios!

Simple Star Rakshit Shetty's stars seem to have aligned in 2017. This must obviously be one of his best years of his life.
Firstly, his movie Kirik Party was an astounding success, which crossed 200 days in theatres. Secondly, he got engaged to his sweetheart, Rashmika Mandanna.
Now, Rakshit Shetty has another reason to celebrate. With the movie Kirik Party, Rakshit Shetty also turned a producer.
Rakshit started out as an actor, then proved his mettle as a movie director and now has even turned into a producer. Yesterday, the actor opened his new office, Paramvah Studios, in Nayandahalli, Bengaluru.
The actor, director and producer, Rakshit, always had a dream of having his own production company. He fulfilled it with Kirik Party and now has officially opened his production company's office.
The inauguration pictures of the Paramvah Studios office are below. Take a look..
New Office!
Rakshit Shetty opened the new office of his production company, Paramvah Studios. The office is located near Nayandahalli in Mysore Road, Bengaluru.
Puneeth Rajkumar Wishes Luck!
The new office of Paramvah Studios was inaugurated by Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar. The actor cut the tape, lit the holy lamp and wished Rakshit Shetty luck.
Family Presence
The entire family of Rakshit Shetty including his parents and his spouse, Rashmika Mandanna were present on the occasion.
Team Of Kirik Party
The entire team of Kirik Party, including Samyuktha Hegde and Rishab Shetty were also present on the occasion. A few other close friends of Rakshit Shetty had arrived too.
Why Such A Huge Office?
Well, according to the Simple Star himself, his office will witness a lot of work like script writing, discussions, editing and other film related activities.
From the entire team of Filmibeat, we would like to wish Rakshit Shetty and his team, congratulations and all the best for their future endeavours.