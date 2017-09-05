 »   »   » Here's The Reason Why Puneeth Rajkumar Won't Act In Films Produced By Others!

Here's The Reason Why Puneeth Rajkumar Won't Act In Films Produced By Others!

Puneeth Rajkumar - A name that sends high voltage shocks down the spine. The poewer star of Sandalwood who can blast the box office with his releases.

His consistent back to back hits have proved him to be one of the most bankable stars of all times in Kannada film industry. At this juncture, Puneeth Rajkumar has stated that he won't be available for any producers from now on.

Yes, the actor has said that he will not be giving his call sheets to any producer from now on. If you are wondering what is wrong with the actor, do not worry. He has a reason.

Puneeth To Act Only Under His Home Banner

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar has apparently decided that he will from now on act only in the movies that are produced under his home banner, PRK Productions.

Puneeth To Fund His Own Films

Puneeth has decided to fund for his own films from now on under his own company, PRK Productions.

Previous Commitments

Presently, Puneeth Rajkumar is busy in A. Harsha's Anjaniputra, produced by M. N. Kumar. After Anjaniputra, he will next be seen simultaneously in two films - Rockline Venkatesh produced movie and Hombale Films Production. After the completion of these 3 commitments, he will restrict his projects under his banner.

Wife To Run PRK Productions

Puneeth Rajkumar's wife, Ashwini, will head the PRK Productions since Puneeth will concentrate on his acting career.

PRK Productions To Produce Serials & Films

PRK Productions is already an established production house and are currently producing a serial. The production house will next fund Hemanth M Rao's upcoming film, Kavaludari.

