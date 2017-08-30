 »   »   » Kannadathi Radhika Pandit's Love For Kannada Language; Gives Her Autograph In Kannada, Always!

In an age where the heroines are fond of conversing in English, there is one actress who firmly sticks on to Kannada in all her conversations, despite being the undispited queen of Sandalwood.

Yes, it is indeed Radhika Pandit. The actress stands out from the rest of the actresses who unnecessarily use English language. She has time and again proved that the hold on English language is not a measure of one's intelligency.

We now have a documented proof which shows Radhika Pandit's ardent devotion to the language, Kannada. Take a look at Radhika Pandit's autograph, which she has been maintaining ever since she debuted in Sandalwood.

Those who do have Radhika's autographs now might know what we are trying to say here. Just observe her autograph, you will see that she has written it in Kannada.

The actress has maintained that she will use Kannada wherever it is applicable. Kudos to the actress for her concern towards Kannada.