 »   »   » Happy News! Radhika Pandit Will Act Opposite Nirup Bhandari In Her Next!

One of the most reputed and in-demand actresses, Radhika Pandit, had taken a break after her wedding. Well, it's been almost a year since Yash and Radhika Pandit got married.

Fans of Radhika Pandit are pretty sad as the actress has still not made an appearance in any films until now. The actress was presumably busy in serving her duties as a wife.

But, now, a happy news is awaiting the fans of Radhika Pandit. The actress has finally agreed to a script that she will be working on in the near future.

Surprisingly, Radhika Pandit did not intentionally stay away from films until now. She was open for acting, but, according to her, she did not get good scripts to work on.

Reportedly, the actress has heard over 20 scripts and was still not satisfied with any of them. Radhika Pandit is a very choosy actress. She usually does not accept any film if either the story or her character does not seem right to her.

The actress, even after her marriage, has continued the same practice. Apparently, the reason for her hiatus was that she did not get an offer that compelled her enough to accept it.

Despite having listened to more than 20 scripts of the films, the actress could not find any thrill. It was then that director Priya, a protege of ace director Mani Ratnam, narrated a story that Radhika immediately gave her nod to.

Although not much information has been available about Radhika's upcoming movie, all we know is that she will be seen acting opposite Nirup Bhandari of Rangitaranga fame.

The untitled film will be produced by Rockline Venkatesh and it will be launched on September 15, 2017. Stay tuned for more updates about Radhika Pandit's upcoming movie..