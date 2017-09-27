 »   »   » NICE! Raj B. Shetty Of 'Ondu Motteya Kathe' Starts Working On His Second Film!

Sometimes, film-makers are compared to chefs and cinemas are the delicacies. Once a chef starts repeating the same recipe, people start get bored of the taste. In order to keep the customers coming, one should always be ready to reinvent tastes.

The same applies to films and film-makers. Films with same old boring love story with a rich and irritating antagonist to spice things up a little bit, often tend to get pale by the end of the second hour.



People want change. They want to try out different stuff and watch different type of films. The same old classic filmmaking formula with love angle doesn't seem to work a lot these days.



This concept is now being understood by many young, aspiring and creative filmmakers who are constantly taking up newer and experimental subjects for their creation. One director among the lot has to be Raj B. Shetty.



His debut directorial, Ondu Motteya Kathe, starring himself in the lead role was well received by the audience and critics as well, with loads of praises being heaped for the new concept. All the director did was to extrapolate the daily dolour of bald men in a neat manner.



Now, the same person is all set to venture out with a new and different concept once again. Yes, Raj B. Shetty, who has sworn to make artistic films has now taken up a new film, wherein he will once again portray an offbeat character.



