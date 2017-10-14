 »   »   » WHOA! RAJARATHA Second Poster Is Out; Kollywood Actor ARYA’s Look Is Revealed!

A couple of weeks ago, Filmibeat had revealed that Kollywood actor, Arya will be making his Sandalwood debut with the upcoming film, Rajaratha. In accordance with the same, we had also reported about the release of the film's first look poster.

Now, the film team has released a second poster of the film, which features Arya in it, revealing his look from the movie. Just a few hours after the poster's release, it is garnering good response from the audience on various social media platforms.



Since Rajaratha is Kollywood actor Arya's first Kannada film, expectations are high from the audience. In some forums, it is being discussed that this film will be a visual treat to Arya's fans as he essays a very special role in the film, which is kept under wraps as of now.



Rajaratha will simultaneously be made in Kannada as well as Telugu. The first look poster too has been released in these two languages.



The film is helmed by Anup Bhandari, the maker of Rangitaranga, and stars Nirup Bhandari and Avantika Shetty in lead roles. Armugam Ravishankar as well as Arya star in special roles in the film.