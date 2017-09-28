 »   »   » GOOD CAMARADERIE! Rakshit Shetty Turns Producer For His Friend Aravind Iyer's Next Film!

Kirik Party could as well be termed as one of the glorious cinemas that changed the face of Kannada film industry on a larger scale. All the actors from Kirik Party are now busy with their own projects, thanks to the success of Kirik Party.

One of those actors who portrayed Rakshit Shetty's friend in Kirik Party, Aravind Iyer, is now busy with two films up his sleeve. On one side, he is shooting for Bhima Sena Nala Maharaja, wherein he is paired opposite Arohi Narayan.



On the other, Aravind Iyer has simultaneously started shooting for his second film, 777 Charlie. Surprisingly, Rakshit Shetty, who happens to share a good camaraderie with Aravind Iyer, has agreed to produce 777 Charlie.



As of now, a few stills from 777 Charlie have surfaced online. Taking a look at those pictures, one will definitely get the feel that 777 Charlie will be one of those films that is sure to stand apart from the rest of the films.



Apparently, 777 Charlie's story tries to tell the bonding between a human and a dog. In the film, the dog's name is Charlie and its license number is 777, and hence the title of the film.



777 Charlie is being helmed by a debutant director, Kiran Raj. Reportedly, Kiran Raj has been an associate of Rakshit Shetty from a long time. That alone is enough to say that this film will definitely create wonders in Sandalwood.