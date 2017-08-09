 »   »   » Big Breaking! Rana Daggubati Shows Interest To Act In Darshan's 50th Film, Kurukshetra!

Rana Daggubati, who played the eponymous villain Bhallaladeva in Baahubali franchise, has shown interest to act in Challenging Star Darshan's 50th film, Kurukshetra.

Are you shocked? Yes, it is true! Rana Daggubati was recently in Bengaluru for the promotion of his upcoming film, Nene Raju Nene Mantri.



During the promotion, Rana was asked by the media if he had heard about Sandalwood's Kurukshetra film, to which, Rana Daggubati replied in the affirmative.



He has also expressed his wish to act in Muniratna's magnum opus, Kurukshetra. Previously, there were rumours in Gandhinagar that Rana Daggubati was approached for the role of Bhima.



Rana Daggubati, gave clarification regarding the same, and said that he knew about the big budget film. He further said that he had not been approached by the team for any role in the film.



He has clearly express his intent to act in the film and said that if given a chance to work alongside many stalwarts of Sandalwood, he would happily accept the offer.



Sadly, almost all the casting for the movie has been completed. A Hindi serial actor, Danish Akhtar Saifi has been roped in to play the role of Bhima in Kurukshetra. Only the role of Arjuna is empty, which will mostly be taken by a famous Kannada actor, according to our sources.



On the other hand, A. M. R. Ramesh is directing a new movie, Aaspota, for which he has apparently approached Rana Daggubati for a role in the movie. When asked Rana, the actor replied that he is still in talks with the director and that he will soon announce if finalized.



Well, it seems that time has come for Rana Daggubati to enter Sandalwood. Let us hope that Rana grabs the opportunity to work in both the Kannada films.