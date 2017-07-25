 »   »   » IN PICTURES: Rashmika Mandanna's Never Before Seen Photos From Her Modelling Days!

Rashmika Mandanna, the cute actress who made her debut with the movie, Kirik Party has now become a sensation.

With just one film to her credit, the actress has achieved what other established heroines could not achieve in 10 years.

Many guys fell for her beauty in her debut movie, which gave the actress an overwhelming stardom. She has become the dream girl for many guys and without a doubt, she has cleanly bowled over her fans with just her beauty.

Now, after nearly half a year, Rashmika's old modelling pictures have surfaced online which are driving the adolescent guys crazy.

Before Rashmika became an actress, she was into modelling. She initially wanted to be a super-model and excel in her field.

She has recollected in many interviews that she never thought that she would one day become such a successful and famous actress in Sandalwood.

A few of her modelling photos have surfaced now, take a look at them.

Rakshit Shetty's fans on Facebook have uploaded Rashmika's beautiful pictures. At one glance, nobody can guess that it is Rashmika, such is her style in those pictures.

Nonetheless, she is seen in a very stylish and bold manner in these pictures. We hope you enjoyed them.