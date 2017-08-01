 »   »   » T. N. Seetharam Back To Directing Movies With Kaafi Thota; Real Star Upendra Releases Its Trailer!

Kaafi Thota is an upcoming movie directed by ace-serial director, T. N. Seetharam. After a gap of almost 10 years, T. N. Seetharam is back to directing a main stream movie.

The movie has been in news and has piqued interests of many people. Now, the film is ready and all set for its release on August 18.

T. N. Seetharam's last outing was Meera Madhava Raghava (2007). After 10 years, T. N. Seetharam is looking forward to the release of Kaafi Thota.

The teaser trailer for the movie, Kaafi Thota was released yesterday by Real Star Upendra. During the release ceremony, the entire team of Kaafi Thota were present.

A very unique thing to be noted about the movie is that the movie will have only 2 songs. While one of the songs have been composed and directed by Anoop Seelin, the other is made by Mithun Mukundan.

Lyrics for the songs were penned by Jayanth Kaikini and Jogi, respectively. The movie is produced under the banner, Manvantara Chitra Samsthe.

The movie stars Raghu Mukherjee and Radhika Chetan in lead roles while Samyuktha Horanadu, Apeksha Purohit, Achyuth Kumar, Rahul Madhav and others play the supporting roles.