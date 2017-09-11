 »   »   » REVOLUTION! UPENDRA Follows Sudeep's Style; Restricts Birthday Celebration But Ready To Meet Fans!

Real Star Upendra has now temporarily taken a break from the film industry to concentrate better on his stint in politics with his own party, Uttama Praja Party.

The Real Star has sorted it all out as he is laying the plans and courses of action in front of people. He is slowly creating a stage for the unheard, slowly bringing in a new face of democracy.

At a juncture when Upendra is struggling to make his foray into politics count, he has followed the footsteps of Sudeep.

You might be wondering why Upendra, of all, would follow Sudeep. Well, it is for a good cause. As Sudeep celebrated his birthday without any pomp and splendour, Upendra is planning something of the same sorts too.

Real Star Upendra recently took to Twitter to express his concern of increase in wastage of resources. He has politely asked his fans and followers to not spend money on cakes, crackers and flexes and banners.

The actor has mentioned clearly in his tweet that he will be available at his place for his fans to meet. He has further mentioned to his fans that meeting him and wishing him in person would be the greatest gift to him.

Upendra celebrates his birthday every year on September 18. Surprisingly, he shares his birthday with Dr. Vishnuvardhan and veteran actress Shruthi.