 »   »   » UPENDRA BIRTHDAY SPECIAL! 7 Films That Changed The Face Of Kannada Film Industry!

Upendra was born as Upendra Rao on September 18, 1967 in a small village near Kundapur, Karnataka. The actor is celebrating his 50th birthday today as we speak.

A fine actor that he is, he also excels in singing, story writing, screenplay and dialogue writing. He has also written lyrics for a few songs as well.

Apart from all these, he is best known for his work as a director. Yes, Upendra's directorial venture started off under the tutelage of his mentor, Kashinath.

Upendra started working under the veteran actor and director, Kashinath as a writer and assistant director. As a pupil under tutelage, Upendra learnt all the necessary skills from his mentor and entered the film industry as a director.

His first film as a full fledged director was Tharle Nan Maga, in the year 1992, wherein he cast Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh as the protagonist of the film. The film was a huge success which catapulted Jaggesh to stardom.

Thus began the journey of Upendra as a director, who later became a full fledged actor. For this article, we are limiting ourselves to seeing Upendra as a director and we give you 7 best films that he has directed which have changed the face of Sandalwood.

