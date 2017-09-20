 »   »   » Happy News For Upendra's Fans! SHHH! Film To Re-release After 24 Long Years!

One of Sandalwood's earliest horror films to have thrilled and scared the audience definitely has to be Real Star Upendra's directorial, Shhh!. A suspense horror thriller, Shhh! was one of the most successful films of the year it released initially!

The film was Real Star Upendra's one of the master-piece works, without a doubt. The same film will now be re-released all over the state soon. By the way, this is not the first time one of Upendra's films is re-releasing.



Previously, Real Star Upendra's directorial Om has been re-released more than 600 times all over the state. Now, Shhh! too, has joined the bandwagon. The hero of Shhh! and its producer, Kumar Govind has decided to re-release Shhh! after a gap of 24 years of its initial release.



The film will now be revamped with state-of-the-art technology improvements like the incorporation of 5.1 digital surround sound effects and digitally bumping the print quality to high definition (digital remastering).



Our sources have confirmed the re-release of the film but the release dates are yet to be announced! Stay tuned for more updates on the re-release of Shhh!