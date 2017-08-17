 »   »   » Real Star Upendra Starts Listening To The Problems Of General Public!

Real Star Upendra, who had recently announced the formation of his new political party, has now taken to Twitter to ask the opinions and queries of the people.

Regarding his new party that is yet to be registered and named, Upendra is taking all necessary actions and making sure that no stone is left unturned to gain knowledge about politics.

For the same reason, he had previously taken to Twitter to ask suggestions and ideas from the public. Upendra had previously given three email ids - prajakaarana1@gmail.com, prajakaarana2@gmail.com, prajakaarana3@gmail.com to the people for the same reason.

Now, a few days later, Upendra has now uploaded a picture on Twitter, detailing his complete contact information and asking the general public to send in their ideas & suggestions to his party email ids.

He has further requested the public to give a brief analysis of the problem that they are facing in their area and what they think could solve their problem.

The actor very recently announced his entry to politics, which received reactions from many politicians. While most of the politicians expresses their happiness in welcoming the star to political arena, a few others expressed their disinterest regarding the same and ridiculed the Real Star's decision.

That being said, his new venture was very well received by his fans and followers who have extended their support to their idol.

Recently, Rocking Star Yash and Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar extended their support to the actor and praised his bold move to join politics.