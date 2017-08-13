 »   »   » It’s Decided! Real Star Upendra To Enter Politics; Will Contest In The Next Election!

It has been quite some time ever since there were rumours about Real Star Upendra entering politics. But, Upendra never mentioned anywhere that he would join politics.

When asked by the media, Upendra has mentioned a lot of times that he would love to join politics but only when proper time came. Well, it seems that the proper time has finally come!

Yes, Real Star Upendra is all set to contribute to the formation of a new society altogether. The actor is all set to form a new party on his own, which symbolizes 'Praja-keya', 'Praja-karana' and 'Praja-neeti'.

Upendra, who had organised a press meet at the Ruppis Resort, Bengaluru, expressed his desire to serve people. He has mentioned that he is all set to take on the political issues in real life with his party, which he says will be based entirely on democratic values.

Upendra was seen sporting khaki dress and termed himself as a labourer. He further put forth a few more clarifications regarding his political career and what he expects as a politician from the people.

