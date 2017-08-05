 »   »   » Ondu Motteya Kathe: Reasons Behind Its Success; What Lessons Have We Learnt From It?

Kannada film industry is undergoing a revolution now, with many unorthodox and unconventional movies cropping up every now and then. The film industry is now open to various experimentation.

This could be called a new era in the Kannada film industry wherein new and young directors are taking up exotic and offbeat subjects for their movies.



One such offbeat movie, that's creating waves of excitement and curiosity as we speak, is Ondu Motteya Kathe.



Sometimes, a successful movie becomes an inspiration to many young directors to take up experimental subjects, stories that could be tampered with.



Ondu Motteya Kathe too stood out of the crowd, even though it was an unobtrusive and modest movie, made on a shoestring budget.



The movie stood out owing to the fact that it had a quality that most films fail to deliver. Ondu Motteya Kathe went on to prove that less budget necessarily does not mean a cheap film.



The movie taught us all a lesson, in this era of film revolution in Sandalwood. Continue reading to know more..

