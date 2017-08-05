 »   »   » Ondu Motteya Kathe: Reasons Behind Its Success; What Lessons Have We Learnt From It?

Kannada film industry is undergoing a revolution now, with many unorthodox and unconventional movies cropping up every now and then. The film industry is now open to various experimentation.
This could be called a new era in the Kannada film industry wherein new and young directors are taking up exotic and offbeat subjects for their movies.
One such offbeat movie, that's creating waves of excitement and curiosity as we speak, is Ondu Motteya Kathe.
Sometimes, a successful movie becomes an inspiration to many young directors to take up experimental subjects, stories that could be tampered with.
Ondu Motteya Kathe too stood out of the crowd, even though it was an unobtrusive and modest movie, made on a shoestring budget.
The movie stood out owing to the fact that it had a quality that most films fail to deliver. Ondu Motteya Kathe went on to prove that less budget necessarily does not mean a cheap film.
The movie taught us all a lesson, in this era of film revolution in Sandalwood. Continue reading to know more..
Less Number Of Theatres? No Problem!
Pundits of Kannada film industry have long since been arguing that good Kannada films do not get sufficient amount of theatres to run the movie successfully.
Despite getting a fewer number of theatres initially, Ondu Motteya Kathe never made a fuss of it. Instead, the movie made the audience come watch it out of interest.
The movie did not feature any star or celebrity in its cast, yet, managed to be a super hit and is still standing strong in various multiplexes and theatres.
Housefull In Multiplexes Across The City!
Few other experts in the industry have been seen blaming the owners of multiplexes for not allocating slots to Kannada movies.
But, Ondu Motteya Kathe silently has been running houseful across 15 multiplexes in various parts of the city.
Overseas Market
We are not talking about the success of Ondu Motteya Kathe just in our state. The movie has been successfully running in America and London. The film has also been successfully exhibited at the New York Film Festival.