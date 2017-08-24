 »   »   » A Tribute To Jeevan Suresh: Some Unknown Facts About The Aspiring Erstwhile Comedian Of Sandalwood!

Two of the most promising talents on small screen have passed away in a tragic accident in the wee hours of today, August 24. Jeevan Suresh and Rachana, both of whom were acting in the Kannada serial Mahanadi, passed away in a road accident when their car hit a static tractor.
Apart from the above facts, how well do you guys know these two? Actress Rachana had carved her own niche in the small screen with her power packed performance in Triveni Sangama and Madhubala, apart from Mahanadi. The proficient actress is now only a memory.
Like Rachana, Jeevan Suresh was a immensely talented artist. He had devoted himself to the world of arts and had made appearances in many films, television serials and reality shows, which helped him get recognised.
But, on a serious note, if you really want to know some interesting and unknown facts about Jeevan Suresh, then continue reading..
Who Is Jeevan Suresh?
The Name is Jeevan Suresh, but, everybody affectionately called him Sujeev. He was 25 years old and had a lot of unwavered interest in acting and performing comedy. He is survived by his parents and an elder brother.
Achievements
Jeevan was not a new comer to the film industry. He had 8 years of experience as a performing artist on screen. He was an aspiring comedian, having acted in more than 100 feature films and 40 television serials. He has also performed in various reality shows.
Reality Show Stint
Jeevan was also an active participant on the show, Maja Bharatha, which airs on Colours Super channel. He was one of the best comedians on stage who would leave the audience in splits. With this tragic incident, Maja Bharatha will lose a part of its lustre and charm that he brought on to the show.
Jeevan Loved Acting And Dancing
Sujeev a.k.a Jeevan, had always been a poor performed when it came to studies. He has previously accepted that fact, yet, he was no less than any top artists in the industry when it came to displaying his art. He kept himself busy in either acting or dancing always and used to write lyrics or draw a few portraits occasionally. According to himself, he excelled at cooking; especially non-vegetarian.
Aspiring Bigg Boss 5 Contestant
Jeevan Suresh had all the aspirations to be one of the commoners in the Season 5 of Bigg Boss Kannada and had applied for the show. He had faith that he would enter the famed house, but, fate had other plans for him. Take a look at Jeevan's Intro Video For Bigg Boss..