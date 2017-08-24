 »   »   » A Tribute To Jeevan Suresh: Some Unknown Facts About The Aspiring Erstwhile Comedian Of Sandalwood!

Two of the most promising talents on small screen have passed away in a tragic accident in the wee hours of today, August 24. Jeevan Suresh and Rachana, both of whom were acting in the Kannada serial Mahanadi, passed away in a road accident when their car hit a static tractor.

Apart from the above facts, how well do you guys know these two? Actress Rachana had carved her own niche in the small screen with her power packed performance in Triveni Sangama and Madhubala, apart from Mahanadi. The proficient actress is now only a memory.

Like Rachana, Jeevan Suresh was a immensely talented artist. He had devoted himself to the world of arts and had made appearances in many films, television serials and reality shows, which helped him get recognised.

But, on a serious note, if you really want to know some interesting and unknown facts about Jeevan Suresh, then continue reading..