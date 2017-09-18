 »   »   » KURUKSHETRA NEWS: At Long Last An Actress Is Finalised To Play The Role Of Darshan's Wife!

On one hand, the filming for Challenging Star Darshan's 50th film, Kurukshetra, is in full swing, while on the other hand, the film team is busy finalising the smaller roles in the film.
True, no actress was found suitable enough to play the role of Duryodhana's wife in Kurukshetra. But, only until now. We say this because a fresh face has now been finalised to play Bhanumathi on screen in Kurukshetra.
Previously, there were rumours that South Indian actress Regina Cassandra had been roped in to play Bhanumathi's role. Later, it was found out that the actress was in no way connected to the film and its cast.
The casting team were on a hunt with a race against time to finalise an actress for Bhanumathi's role. It seems that a perfectly suitable actress has now been zeroed in, after a long wait.
Remya Nambeesan
Apparently, Mollywood actress and playback singer, Remya Nambeesan has been roped in to play Darshan's wife in Kurukshetra.
Second Kannada Film For Remya
Remya is not all that new to Sandalwood as she had previously acted opposite Golden Star Ganesh in the film, Style King. Kurukshetra will be her second Kannada film.
No More Regina Rumours
Remya With Darshan
Bhanumathi's role in Kurukshetra is very vital. Remya Nambeesan has hit a jackpot by grabbing the role of Bhanumathi in Kurukshetra. We have to wait to find out how the chemistry between these two artistes work out.