 »   »   » VERY DISAPPOINTING! Kannada Playback Singer And Music Composer L N Shastri Passes Away!

One of the sought-after singers and music composers in Kannada film industry, L N Shastri has passed away. The singer, aged 46, has passed away due to intestinal cancer.

The actor breathed his last at his residence in Bengaluru, today, August 30. L N Shastri had sung for more than 3000 Kannada songs in his career as a playback singer.

He achieved fame for his singing in the films, A, Janumada Jodi, Sipaayi, Jodi Hakki amongst others. Apart from that, he had composed music for more than 15 Kannada films.

The playback singer had worked for reputed names like Hamsalekha, V. Manohar and a few others. L N Shastri became a singing sensation when he received The Karnataka State Award for his song in the film, Janumada Jodi.

May your soul rest in peace, Mr. L N Shastri. The Kannada film industry has lost yet another talent today.