 »   »   » Rocking Star Yash Announces His Support For Real Star Upendra’s Political Journey; Wishes Him Luck!

It took Real Star Upendra quite long to enter politics. We guess the star had a few things to be sorted before he entered politics. Nonetheless, Upendra has now declared that he will form his own party.
The actor, who has spoken about the need for praja-kaarana, praja-keeya and praja-neeti, has announced that he will form a group of people who can truly work for the nation and not just follow him.
The actor has dreams big enough to change the face of democracy, as we see it today. His entry to politics might have received some rebuttal from both political and film arenas, but the actor has a firm believer in another colleague from the same industry.
Yes, we are talking about Rocking Star Yash. Despite Upendra receiving mixed reactions from both his fans and peers in the industry, Yash has lauded the star's move and pledged his support.
Yash, while addressing the media, announced his support to Upendra and insisted that the actor should have taken this step a little early. He also heaped praises for Upendra's plans of giving back the power to people through transparent ruling.
Upendra Sir Should Have Made This Move Before!
"One of the main reasons for me to enter the film industry was Upendra sir. I have grown up watching his movies. He was and is still an inspiration to me. According to me, he should have stepped into politics a little early. I know his ambitions and plans of serving the people and bringing a lot of reforms" said, Yash.
His Dreams Should Come True!
Yash further added, "A leader is the one who works diligently to lead people on the right path. In order to work, he has to have the quality of leadership. A leader never commands, instead, he works along with his fellow mates."
"Upendra sir has a lot of dreams. I think we should either help him achieve his dreams or at least make sure that we are not hindering him in the process. Let us all work with him together to build a better and a true democratic nation."
I Trust Upendra Sir
"A lot of people give a lot of unnecessary advice to the actors who enter politics. They often tell that politics is not like films. Yes, we do know that! Knowing that, we choose to enter politics to bring some necessary changes in the society."
"Upendra sir is one of those people with lots of ideologies. I believe that he will bring a lot of changes to our society and I trust him" said Yash, asserting his side.
Uppi Sir's Choice Is Perfect!
The Rocking Star concluded by saying, "Praja-keeya is a proper term coined by Uppi sir. The path that he has chosen to set right some things is perfect. May God be with him in all his endeavours, me and my family's support will always vest in Upendra sir's political agendas."