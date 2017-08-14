 »   »   » Rocking Star Yash Announces His Support For Real Star Upendra’s Political Journey; Wishes Him Luck!

It took Real Star Upendra quite long to enter politics. We guess the star had a few things to be sorted before he entered politics. Nonetheless, Upendra has now declared that he will form his own party.

The actor, who has spoken about the need for praja-kaarana, praja-keeya and praja-neeti, has announced that he will form a group of people who can truly work for the nation and not just follow him.

The actor has dreams big enough to change the face of democracy, as we see it today. His entry to politics might have received some rebuttal from both political and film arenas, but the actor has a firm believer in another colleague from the same industry.

Yes, we are talking about Rocking Star Yash. Despite Upendra receiving mixed reactions from both his fans and peers in the industry, Yash has lauded the star's move and pledged his support.

Yash, while addressing the media, announced his support to Upendra and insisted that the actor should have taken this step a little early. He also heaped praises for Upendra's plans of giving back the power to people through transparent ruling.

