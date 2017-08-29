 »   »   » PIC ALERT! Rocking Star Yash's K.G.F Second Poster Revealed!

K.G.F is one of the most expected and big films of Kannada film industry. While the expectations are running high, the team has taken advantage of the same and has released the second poster of their film.

Now that a new poster has been released, people are going crazy and sharing it on all social media platforms. Yash looks very notorious in the second poster of K.G.F.

It what insiders say is to be believed, then, apparently, the second poster has created a lot of buzz than when compared to the first poster, which had previously become the talk of the town.

Reportedly, K.G.F will be simultaneously released in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages, and, accordingly, the posters have been released too. If rumours are to be believed, then it is said that K.G.F will also be dubbed into Hindi language.

K.G.F is a period drama and is a very important film in the entire life of Rocking Star Yash as it is a big budget film and all responsibility is on him.

The film is directed by Prashant Neel and is produced by Hombale Films. Yash will be seen opposite Srinidhi Shetty in the film. The cinema team is right now, shooting at some spot, as we speak. The film is all set to be released by the end of this year, 2017.