 »   »   » NEVER BEFORE: Rocking Star Yash To Play The Role Of A Police Officer In His Next Film!

Rocking Star Yash is going to surprise his fans with a special news foe his next project. Yes, the actor will join ranks with other few stars of Sandalwood like Puneeth Rajkumar, Darshan Thoogudeep and Kichcha Sudeep.

Yash, for the uninitiated, will for the first time, essay the role of a police officer in his next film, which is titled Rana. The other stars have carried off their police officer roles with poise. It is left for time to decide how the Rocking Star will pull it off.



Well, we do know what you are thinking. Yash, in fact has actually donned the Khaki uniform once in his film, Googly, but that was just for a few minutes on screen.



With his new film, Rana, fans of Yash will finally get to see their star portray a powerful government servant. For more details, read the complete article..

