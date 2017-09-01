 »   »   » GOSH! Check Out These Super Luxurious Residences Of Sandalwood Star Actors In Bengaluru!

Who doesn't have a dream to own a magnificent house in an affluent city that's rapidly growing? Everybody does. Well, if you don't, there is no harm in proceeding further, anyway.
For those who dream to own a villa/bungalow someday, you could take inspiration from one of these luxurious houses that our Sandalwood actors have built for themselves.
As with any other common man, the actors too have struggled a lot to be able to own possessions like the ones mentioned below. With effort comes a lot of riches and the residences of certain stars are a reflection of the same thought!
Apart from owning a huge bungalow, there also comes the question of suitably naming them. Some of our top Sandalwood actors have named their villas, which have some hidden meaning to them.
Without further ado, check out the houses and their trivial names in the sliders below..
S U Mane (Summane)
There is no need to guess who might own this peculiar named house. Real Star Upendra, who is famous for his different style of films, has named his mansion as S U Mane (mane meaning house). It is speculated that it is named after S (Sudheendra) and U (Upendra). Sudheendra is Upendra's elder brother.
Sri Muttu
Dr. Rajkumar's first son, Dr. Shivarajkumar, who has his own house built in Nagawara, has named it Sri Muttu after his father's original name, Mutturaj.
Doddmane
What was Dr. Rajkumar's residence in Sadashivanagar is now the house of both Raghavendra Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar. Surprisingly, the house has not been named at all until now. But, fans call the house as Doddmane.
Thoogudeepa Nilaya
In case you do not know, Challenging Star Darshan's house is situated in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru and is named after Darshan's father, Thoogudeepa Srinivas.
Sri Eshwari Krupa Ravikala Nivasa
Crazy Star V. Ravichandran's house is situated in Dr. Rajkumar road, Bengaluru. The house was built by Ravichandran's father and is named as Sri Eshwari Krupa Ravikala Nivasa.
Srinidhi
Kichcha Sudeep's house name is Srinidhi and it was built by his father in 1991. Sudeep's house is situated in Puttenahalli, J. P. Nagar.
Ganapa
Golden Star Ganesh's house in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar is named as Ganapa. Ganesh, who believes a lot in Lord Ganesha has borrowed the Lord's name for his house. Interestingly, a few close friends of Ganesh in the industry call him by the name Ganapa.
Parimala Nilaya
Sandalwood actor Jaggesh has named his house after his wife, Parimala, whom he loves more than anybody else.
M. H. Amarnath
Interestingly, Rebel Star Ambareesh's residence in J P Nagar is named as M. H. Amarnath, after his original name.
Duniya Runa
Duniya Vijay, who ows his career success to the film Duniya, has named his house as Duniya Runa.