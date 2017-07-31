 »   »   » Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Grand Finale Successfully Over; Winner Announced!

Zee Kannada's famous singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 13 Grand Finale is successfully over and the winner has been announced.

This was the first time in the TV industry that a Grand Finale was telecasted live on the channel. Along with the usual three gurus, Vijay Prakash, Arjun Janya and Rajesh Krishnana, ace music director, Hamsalekha joined them as Mahaguru for the finale.

In the finale, among the six final participants, only 4 could actually make it through to the last round - Shreeharsha, Mehboob Saab, Sunil and Dhanush.

Among the above 4, Sunil, who is a protege of Pandit Puttaraj Gawai, won the audience's heart with his soulful music and was eventually crowned the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 13.

