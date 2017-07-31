 »   »   » Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Grand Finale Successfully Over; Winner Announced!

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Grand Finale Successfully Over; Winner Announced!

Zee Kannada's famous singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 13 Grand Finale is successfully over and the winner has been announced.

This was the first time in the TV industry that a Grand Finale was telecasted live on the channel. Along with the usual three gurus, Vijay Prakash, Arjun Janya and Rajesh Krishnana, ace music director, Hamsalekha joined them as Mahaguru for the finale.

In the finale, among the six final participants, only 4 could actually make it through to the last round - Shreeharsha, Mehboob Saab, Sunil and Dhanush.

Among the above 4, Sunil, who is a protege of Pandit Puttaraj Gawai, won the audience's heart with his soulful music and was eventually crowned the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 13.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 13 Winner

Having fulfilled his father's dreams, Sunil, was overwhelmed with joy when he was crowned as the winner. Musical genius, Hamsalekha, gave away the awards and prize amount to the winner.

Prize Amount For The Winner

The winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 13, Sunil, was awarded a prize money of 5 Lakh Rupees.

Mehboob Saab In Second Place

Another mentee of pandit Puttaraj Gawai school, Mehboob Saab, won the second place to be declared as the runner up. The talented artist was awarded a meagre amount of 3 Lakh Rupees by the film team of Mugulu Nage and was awarded an extra amount of 1.5 Lakh Rupees by the audience.

Shreeharsha In The Third Place

Mysuru huduga, Shreeharsha, who gave a brilliant performance during the Grand Finale, won the third place and was awarded a prize money of 1 Lakh Rupees.

Other Participants

The fourth position was taken by Dhanush, while Deeksha was 5th and Aravind was declared the 6th position. The Grand Finale, which was live, was an ostentatious event.

Read more about: sa re ga ma pa season 13
Story first published: Monday, July 31, 2017, 12:23 [IST]
