 »   »   » DON’T MISS! Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 13 Finale on July 30!

One of the most followed and watched programs of Zee Kannada channel would have to be Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 13. The popularity of the show has surpassed every other show on the channel.
Now, the show is coming to an end as The Grand Finale is coming up. Last weekend, July 22 and 23, on Saturday and Sunday's semifinals, 6 of the most talented contestants qualified for the finals.
This time, the winner of the competition will receive a bumper prize. Likewise, the runner-up too will receive a hefty amount as prize too.
So, who might win the competition? Who all are selected as finalists? What is the bumper prize?
If you're curious enough, continue reading..
Bumper Prize For Winners
The winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's Season 13 Grand Finale will be receiving a huge bumper prize. Out of the six finalists, the winner takes the bumper prize home.
What Is The Bumper Prize?
The winners of Season 13 will be awarded a sum of 5 Lakh Rupees as bumper prize. The announcement has been made by the show and its sponsors.
What Will The Runner-up Get?
The runner-up of the competition will be receiving an award money of 3 Lakh Rupees. Interestingly, this reward is being given by the producer of Mugulu Nage, Syed Salam.
6 Finalists!
Sri Harsha, Dhanush, Sunil, Mehboob Saab, Aravind and Deeksha have reached the finale of the show and will be setting the stage on fire on the night of the Grand Finale.