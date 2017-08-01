 »   »   » Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 13 Winner Sunil's Inspirational Journey To Success!

Winning is everybody's piece of cake, you just have to try ! Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, but, others make it happen!

This is true in Sunil's case too! A normal and an ordinary guy who had no exposure to camera or stardom is now a respected star in every household in Karnataka.

He has proved it again that all it needs for one to win is to try harder and make it happen, by winning the prestigious Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 13 reality show.

Sunil was one among the top singers of Karnataka who came to participate on the show. He competed against them and won, in the end.

Sunil, who hails from a very small village in North Karnataka, was deemed useless in his village. That kid has now gone on to win the title of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Champ and also the hearts of many.

Sunil has now become the inspiration to those who refrained themselves saying, "I cannot do this."

Here is a look into the journey of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 13 winner. Take a look..