 »   »   » Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 13 Winner Sunil's Inspirational Journey To Success!

Winning is everybody's piece of cake, you just have to try ! Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, but, others make it happen!
This is true in Sunil's case too! A normal and an ordinary guy who had no exposure to camera or stardom is now a respected star in every household in Karnataka.
He has proved it again that all it needs for one to win is to try harder and make it happen, by winning the prestigious Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 13 reality show.
Sunil was one among the top singers of Karnataka who came to participate on the show. He competed against them and won, in the end.
Sunil, who hails from a very small village in North Karnataka, was deemed useless in his village. That kid has now gone on to win the title of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Champ and also the hearts of many.
Sunil has now become the inspiration to those who refrained themselves saying, "I cannot do this."
Here is a look into the journey of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 13 winner. Take a look..
Audition In Shivamogga
Sunil, who had the habit of procrastinating, did not attend the audition for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 13 in his district. Instead, he attended just for the sake of it when it was held in Shivamogga.
When He Saw Bengaluru For The First Time!
If it not had been for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Sunil would never have seen Bengaluru. Afterbeing qualified in the audition, Sunil was asked to come down to Bengaluru. The kid managed to find Zee Kannada's office by enquiring people as he knew nothing about this city.
The Beginning
During the beginning of the rounds, Sunil was not that good a singer. His innate abilities were still hidden inside, so to say. In fact, him getting through in the mega auditions itself was too good to be true for him. The first two weeks of the program saw him perform in a mediocre manner.
Kodagana Koli Nungitta
With each passing episode, Sunil learnt. He learnt and advanced. His skills grew and his songs leaned towards perfection. His first performance worth remembering was when he sang, Kodagana Koli Nungitta.
Semi Finals
Sunil, who kept on improvising during his journey, suffered a major setback just before the semi finals. On the day prior to semi finals, during his performance, he forgot the lyrics which made him go blank.
In the next episode, he pulled himself together and sang a melodious C. Ashwath song, which catapulted him back to action. He barely made it to the semi finals as the last contestant.
Finals
In the finals, Sunil made sure not to repeat his mistakes again. When everybody selected very difficult songs and tried to gain momentum, Sunil opted for simple yet touching songs which resonated with every person. He sang two songs, Muttina Haara and Sri Manjunatha, which won him the title.
Continuous Encouragement
One of the main reasons for his success was the support he got from the people of Karnataka. Especially, from the judges, Vijay Prakash and Arjun Janya, who fine tuned him in each episode, which we believe helped him gain the title of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 13.