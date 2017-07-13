 »   »   » Sandalwood Celebrities Who Wished Shivarajkumar On His Birthday, July 12

Sandalwood Kind Shivarajkumar celebrated his birthday in a modest fashion, yesterday, July 12. After having spent a mind-blowing 30 years in Sandalwood and having completed 115 films, Dr. Shivarajkumar is all the more excited and energetic to work in a 100 more movies.

Often being called as one of the most energetic people in Kannada film industry, Shivanna has seemingly dedicated his entire life to Kannada cinema, a feat only his father was able to achieve before!

On his 55th birthday, Shivarajkumar had asked his fans and followers not to organise a celebration for him as he was mourning the demise his mother, of Dr. Parvathamma Rajkumar. Persistent fans rushed to his house in Nagawara, Bengaluru and held a small ceremony where Shivanna came out and cut the cake with his fans.

Usually, on every birthday of his, Dr. Shivarajkumar always makes it a point to celebrate it with his fans next to him. On that day, he spends maximum possible time with the people who love him and adore him! But, the only exception was this year as the star wanted the day off to spend in remembrance of his mother.

Him announcing that he will not celebrate his birthday did not seem to hinder any of his fans and colleagues. People showered wishes and blessings all over social media. Apart from common people and fan clubs, many celebrities took to social media platforms to convey their wishes to the Hattrick Hero.

Here is a list of all celebrities and stars who wished our dear Shivanna on his birthday. Continue reading..

Director Prem

Kannada film director Prem went a step ahead and posted a video of himself along with the team of The Villain from London. He wished Shivanna a long life and also asked the star to join the team to resume the shooting for the movie in London. Check out his video.

Happy birthday to the only and only young & energetic king🙂🙂🙂❤️ pic.twitter.com/tZ0ktymizC — Prem❣️s (@DirectorPREM_R) July 11, 2017