 »   »   » Sandalwood Celebrities Who Wished Shivarajkumar On His Birthday, July 12

Sandalwood Kind Shivarajkumar celebrated his birthday in a modest fashion, yesterday, July 12. After having spent a mind-blowing 30 years in Sandalwood and having completed 115 films, Dr. Shivarajkumar is all the more excited and energetic to work in a 100 more movies.
Often being called as one of the most energetic people in Kannada film industry, Shivanna has seemingly dedicated his entire life to Kannada cinema, a feat only his father was able to achieve before!
On his 55th birthday, Shivarajkumar had asked his fans and followers not to organise a celebration for him as he was mourning the demise his mother, of Dr. Parvathamma Rajkumar. Persistent fans rushed to his house in Nagawara, Bengaluru and held a small ceremony where Shivanna came out and cut the cake with his fans.
Usually, on every birthday of his, Dr. Shivarajkumar always makes it a point to celebrate it with his fans next to him. On that day, he spends maximum possible time with the people who love him and adore him! But, the only exception was this year as the star wanted the day off to spend in remembrance of his mother.
Him announcing that he will not celebrate his birthday did not seem to hinder any of his fans and colleagues. People showered wishes and blessings all over social media. Apart from common people and fan clubs, many celebrities took to social media platforms to convey their wishes to the Hattrick Hero.
Here is a list of all celebrities and stars who wished our dear Shivanna on his birthday. Continue reading..
Director Prem
Kannada film director Prem went a step ahead and posted a video of himself along with the team of The Villain from London. He wished Shivanna a long life and also asked the star to join the team to resume the shooting for the movie in London. Check out his video.
Happy birthday to the only and only young & energetic king🙂🙂🙂❤️ pic.twitter.com/tZ0ktymizC— Prem❣️s (@DirectorPREM_R) July 11, 2017
Manvitha Harish
Manvitha Harish, Shivanna's heroine in the upcoming film, Tagaru, took to Facebook to wish her co-star on his birthday. She posted, "Everyday when I'm watching you, I leave challenging myself to be a better me, your heart is just as big and special as your talent, be as you are kind, humble and generous person. Happy birthday Shivanna!"
Harshika Poonacha
Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha tweeted a picture of herself with Shivanna and captioned it, "Happy Birthday Hattrick Hero. May all the happiness on earth belong to you Shivanna."
Raghuram D. P
Kannada actor, writer and director, Raghuram D. P also tweeted saying, "Chakravarthy of Karunaadu, Undisputed King of Acting and our priceless possession, Dr. Shivarajkumar. Here's wishing my heartfelt birthday to him."
Vinod Prabhakar
Born to Tiger Prabhakar, Vinod Prabhakar is a Kannada actor. He has wished Shivanna on his birthday too, by gifting him a garland and wishing him.
Ravi Verma
Stunt Master Ravi Verma also tweeted his wishes. He posted, "Many happy returns of the day to Karunaada Chakravarthy, Dr. Shivarajkumar."
Ragini Dwivedi
Glamour doll of Kannada film industry, Ragini Dwivedi too, did not forget to wish the Century Star on his birthday. She posted a picture of herself with Shivanna and captioned it saying, "Happy birthday Shivanna. You are one of the most amazing actors and people I know. Wish you all health and success, rock on Leader!"
Director Krishna
Director Krishna of Hebbuli fame has taken to Twitter to convey his wishes to the Sandalwood King. He posted, "Happy birthday to our evergreen star of Karnataka, Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar. Stay healthy, happy and blessed always."
Santhosh Anandram
Director of the movie Raajakumara, Santhosh Anandram tweeted his wishes to Shivanna. He said, "Happy birthday to the undisputed king of Sandalwood since 1986....!!"
Rajesh Krishnan
Playback singer and actor, Rajesh Krishnan took to Twitter to convey his wishes to Shivanna. He posted, "Happy Birthday Shivanna!"
Dhananjaya
Kannada actor Dhananjaya also made a point to wish the Hattrick Hero on his birthday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Shivanna."
Imran Sardhariya
One of the in-demand choreographers of Kannada film industry, Imran Sardhariya too, expressed his wishes to the Century Star on Twitter. His post read, "Happy birthday to the most amazing person with humbleness and super energy..love you Shivanna, live long!"
Pavan Wadeeyar
Kannada film-maker Pavan Wadeeyar wished Shivanna on Twitter. He put up a picture of himself with the star and wrote, "Many, many happy returns of the day Shivanna. A big 'jaii' to the forever youngster of Sandalwood, Dr. Shivarajkumar."
Navarasa Naayaka Jaggesh
Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh, who is very close to Dr. Rajkumar's family, took to Twitter to convey his wishes to Dr. Shivarajkumar. He wrote a post which said, "Happy birthday to my beloved brother Shivanna. People of Karnataka will wish you as your father and mother. I pray to God that you live a long and a happy life."