 »   »   » Sandalwood Movies Are Making Noise On YouTube; Teasers & Trailers Scoop The Top Trending Positions!

This era of Kannada film making could as well be called the revolution period as new age films are making their way to theatres and new age directors are taking up experimental subjects for their films.

Truly, without a doubt, the Kannada movie-going audience have broadened their perspectives, which have facilitated the film makers to be a bit lenient on their subjects of interest.



Of late, there have been some really good movies in Kannada that are worth watching. One happy communique to note is that Kannada film industry is rising drastically in terms of the standards that other neighbouring film industries had set hitherto.



Customarily, films from other languages dominate Sandalwood films on social media due to their extensive hype and publicity, as a result of which they are always trending on YouTube.



But, from the past one and a half years or so, Kannada films have begun to reclaim those spots on social media, especially YouTube. Yes, the craze for Kannada films are back in action.



Live proof to above made statements can be found out on YouTube where most trending songs and trailers are of Kannada films.


