 »   »   » Sandalwood Movies Are Making Noise On YouTube; Teasers & Trailers Scoop The Top Trending Positions!

This era of Kannada film making could as well be called the revolution period as new age films are making their way to theatres and new age directors are taking up experimental subjects for their films.
Truly, without a doubt, the Kannada movie-going audience have broadened their perspectives, which have facilitated the film makers to be a bit lenient on their subjects of interest.
Of late, there have been some really good movies in Kannada that are worth watching. One happy communique to note is that Kannada film industry is rising drastically in terms of the standards that other neighbouring film industries had set hitherto.
Customarily, films from other languages dominate Sandalwood films on social media due to their extensive hype and publicity, as a result of which they are always trending on YouTube.
But, from the past one and a half years or so, Kannada films have begun to reclaim those spots on social media, especially YouTube. Yes, the craze for Kannada films are back in action.
Live proof to above made statements can be found out on YouTube where most trending songs and trailers are of Kannada films. Continue reading..
Raju Kannada Medium Teaser
A special teaser of Raju Kannada Medium, starring Kichcha Sudeep in a guest appearance, was released which raked in more than a million views on YouTube just after 8 days of its release. With that, the teaser became one of the most viewed teasers of Sandalwood films on YouTube.
Tarak Teaser
Challenging Star Darshan starrer, Tarak's teaser has amassed almost 9 Lakh views on YouTube till date. The teaser bagged the first place on YouTube's trending list when it was released and is currently faring at 13th position.
Humble Politician Nograj Trailer
Danish Sait starrer Humble Politician Nograj bagged the numero uno position on YouTube's trending list and got more than 2 Lakh views within just 24 hours after its release. Currently, the trailer is still at the number one position on YouTube at nearly 4 Lakh views.
Bharjari Song
Bharjari film's title song too became a sensation when it was released on YouTube. It has garnered a whopping two and a half million views on YouTube till date.