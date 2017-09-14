 »   »   » READ THIS! Sandalwood Actress Sanjjanaa Gives A Piece Of Advice To Wannabe Entrants To Filmdom!

Do you aspire to be a film star? Do you want to work in the limelight or behind the screens? So you think you can make artistic movies? Do you feel you want to enter the show-biz just because studying is not your thing?

Well, you might want to hold your horses and thoughts right there. We request you to go through this article once and read about what Sandalwood actress Sanjjanaa has to say to the youth who want to enter Sandalwood.

Sanjjanaa, who spoke to the Filmibeat team at an awareness event, gave a small but useful piece of advice that we think should be shared extensively. She said, "I request you all to complete your degree certification before entering the filmdom."

Sanjjanaa, further speaking, said, "If in any case you don't see success in the film industry, one need not become depressed. I would rather ask each and everyone of you to have an alternate path of career, for the worst case scenario."

She justified her stance by saying, "If you think it will be easy to shine in the show business, you are wrong. As with the corporate world, there is very strong competition in film field too. The film industry is brimming with people who think they have sufficient talent to survive here. So, I request you to complete your formal education before entering the filmdom."

Well, we think whatever she said was one hundred percent correct. Surviving in the film industry with just mediocre talent is not enough to give you success. Success cannot be guaranteed in the film industry, you have to earn it. It's either there or not there.

Suppose one is placed in a corporate world, the person can be at peace knowing the fact that at the end of the month there is a guaranteed payroll. One added bonus is job security, unlike the film industry.

We think these are some of the facts that Sanjjanaa has come to terms with and hence the piece of advice to youngsters. If you want to watch the full interview with Sanjjanaa, click on this link.