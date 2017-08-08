 »   »   » First Time On TV! Do Not Forget To Watch Santhu Straight Forward On Udaya TV!

Starring Rocking Star Yash and Sandalwood Queen Radhika Pandit, Santhu Straight Forward was released in October 2016 and was declared a super hit.

The same movie will make its television premiere on this Sunday, August 13. Yes, Santhu Straight Forward will be telecast on TV for the first time after its release.



The movie features a love story coupled with lots of action, and was directed by Mahesh Rao. As usual, Yash gave a rocking performance in the movie and was seen paired with his then fiancee and now wife, Radhika Pandit.



Tamil actor Shaam portrayed a special negative role in the movie. The rest of the ensemble included Devraj, Shaam, Ananth Nag and Tilak among others, who all matched shoulder to shoulder with Yash in the film.



The film was produced by K. Manju and the music for the film was composed by V. Harikrishna. This is a pure commercial cinema having either an extra song and a fight, but will definitely be loved by the mass.



If you still haven't watched Santhu Straight Forward, here is an opportunity for you. Tune into Udaya TV on August 13, Sunday, at 6:00 pm and enjoy.