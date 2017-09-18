 »   »   » Sathish Ninasam To Enter Kollywood & Bollywood; Tweets The News Himself!

Sathish Ninasam is one of those actors of the new generation who's creating a revolution in Sandalwood with his talent. The actor is presently busy with a handful of films that are currently being made simultaneously.

Now, Sathish Ninasam has delivered a good news to all his fans and followers. He has bagged an opportunity to work in Kollywood and Bollywood.

Yes, it is true as the actor himself has tweeted about the same. The actor took to Twitter to deliver the good news and has asked for constant support from his fans. He has also mentioned that he would be revealing the artwork for his new films soon.

Presently, the actor has just mentioned about his foray into neighbouring film industries but has not mentioned any specifics about his films in Tamil and Hindi.

Apparently, the first look posters of Sathish Ninasam's Tamil film will be releasing in the third week of October while he will start shooting for the same film from November.

Sathish Ninasam is presently busy shooting for his next film, Godra, which also stars Shraddha Srinath. He is expecting the release of his upcoming film, Tiger Galli.