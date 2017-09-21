 »   »   » It's Here! Sathish Ninasam's Upcoming Film TIGER GALLI To Release On October 27!

Sathish Ninasam. An actor by passion, who grew to fame with the film, Lucia, is now an established and a reputed actor in Sandalwood. His last release, Beautiful Manasugalu won critical acclaim and was hailed as one of the best Kannada films of this era.

Now, Sathish is all geared up for his upcoming release, Tiger Galli. In what can be called as a first time for the actor, Sathish Ninasam has enacted a mass character on-screen. For the very first time, the actor will be seen in hardcore violence and action sequences throughout the film.



Tiger Galli is touted to give the actor an image makeover in his career. Until now, the film team had only released the teaser of the movie, which had created a lot of flurry in Gandhinagar. Now, the team has announced the film's release date.



Yes, Tiger Galli will release on October 27 all over the state. Directed by Ravi Srivatsa, who is known for his mass-oriented films, Tiger Galli also stars Roshni Prakash and Bhavan Rao in lead roles opposite Sathish Ninasam.



Sathish's upcoming, Tiger Galli is produced by M. N. Kumar and the music for the film is composed by V. Sridhar. For Sathish Ninasam, this film might as well propel him to super-stardom with his image make-over. Here's wishing the Tiger Galli team all the very best!