 »   »   » FINALISED! Comedy Star Sharan's New Film SATYA HARISCHANDRA'S Release Date Is Here!

Comedy Star Sharan starrer Satya Harischandra film, even before its release, has created a lot of buzz in Gandhinagar. The film has become a talk of the town ever since its trailers and songs have been released.

Cinemaholics were curious to know when the film would release. For that, the team has announced the release date of the film. Yes, Sharan's Satya Harischandra will release all over the state on October 20.



Yes, in about a month from now, Sharan's upcoming film will be released. By the way, Satya Harischandra is touted to be an out and out family entertainer with an unlimited dose of comedy throughout the film.



Music for the film has been composed by Arjun Janya and the songs are already a hit among the audience. Two damsels, Sanchita Padukone and Bhavana Rao, will portray the love interests of the protagonist.



The film is produced by the famous producer, K. Manju and is helmed by Dayal Padmanabhan. Looking at the curiosity the film has been generating, it is but obvious that the film will rake in huge profits after its release.



Take a look at the trailer if you still haven't..

