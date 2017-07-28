 »   »   » JUST IN!: Dr. Shivarajkumar To Play The Role Of Arjuna In Kurukshetra; Will His Wish Be Fulfilled?

Dr. Shivarajkumar, very recently mentioned in an interview that he would gladly make a movie with Challenging Star Darshan if anyone gave him that opportunity.

The Challenging Star was elated the moment he heard the news. Darshan, who was shooting for Taarak in Malaysia at that time, thanked Shivanna for his gesture.

Now, it seems that the time has finally come for Dr. Shivarajkumar to fulfill his wish of acting with Darshan Thoogudeep. Where and how you ask?

Well, apparently Dr. Shivarajkumar has been asked to play the role of Arjuna in Darshan's 50th movie, Kurukshetra.

Although this news is not official, this news is picking up the pace in Gandhinagar. If you're curious enough to know more, continue reading...