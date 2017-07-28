 »   »   » JUST IN!: Dr. Shivarajkumar To Play The Role Of Arjuna In Kurukshetra; Will His Wish Be Fulfilled?

Dr. Shivarajkumar, very recently mentioned in an interview that he would gladly make a movie with Challenging Star Darshan if anyone gave him that opportunity.
The Challenging Star was elated the moment he heard the news. Darshan, who was shooting for Taarak in Malaysia at that time, thanked Shivanna for his gesture.
Now, it seems that the time has finally come for Dr. Shivarajkumar to fulfill his wish of acting with Darshan Thoogudeep. Where and how you ask?
Well, apparently Dr. Shivarajkumar has been asked to play the role of Arjuna in Darshan's 50th movie, Kurukshetra.
Although this news is not official, this news is picking up the pace in Gandhinagar. If you're curious enough to know more, continue reading...
Shivanna Approached For Arjuna's Role!
Apparently Dr. Shivarajkumar has been approached by the team of Kurukshetra for the role of Arjuna. This is the news that has been circulating in Gandhinagar from today.
Shivanna's Wish To Act With Darshan
Anyhow Shivanna has already said that he wants to work with Darshan in a movie. This further means that we can safely assume, Shivanna will not reject the offer from Kurukshetra.
But, Shivanna Is Busy!
Well, the filming for Kurukshetra will be starting in a few days from now. Despite being offered a role in Kurukshetra and his unfulfilled wish to act with Darshan, we fear Shivanna might be busy as he has given his dates to multiple films. The actor is currently busy with The Villain and Tagaru.
Might Just Be A Gossip
By the way, as we have kept on telling, this is not an official news. Neither the Kurukshetra team nor Shivanna have announced about Hattrick Hero's role in the movie. So, all these might just be rumours which may die off sooner or later.
But, if this is for real and Shivanna agrees to take up the role of Arjuna in Kurukshetra, fans of both the stars will be extremely delighted to see them share screen space in the magnum opus.