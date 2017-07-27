 »   »   » THANK GOD! A Huge Mishap Averted; Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar Escapes Miraculously!

Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar's Mass Leader is all geared up for its release. The film has successfully completed the shooting and a few days ago, the audio of the movie was launched in a grand ceremony as well.

As announced in the audio launch ceremony, Dr. Shivarajkumar plays the role of an army officer in the movie. Accordingly, the shooting was done in Kashmir, at the border.



But, during the shooting, when at Kashmir border, the entire crew suffered a great setback. A small accident that would turn the course of time for Sandalwood, had it been otherwise.



The incident has come to the light now. An accident happened which almost took Shivanna's life. This information was told to a reputed newspaper by the film team.



So, what was the incident? What happened to Shivanna?



Continue reading..

