 »   »   » THANK GOD! A Huge Mishap Averted; Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar Escapes Miraculously!

Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar's Mass Leader is all geared up for its release. The film has successfully completed the shooting and a few days ago, the audio of the movie was launched in a grand ceremony as well.
As announced in the audio launch ceremony, Dr. Shivarajkumar plays the role of an army officer in the movie. Accordingly, the shooting was done in Kashmir, at the border.
But, during the shooting, when at Kashmir border, the entire crew suffered a great setback. A small accident that would turn the course of time for Sandalwood, had it been otherwise.
The incident has come to the light now. An accident happened which almost took Shivanna's life. This information was told to a reputed newspaper by the film team.
So, what was the incident? What happened to Shivanna?
Action Scene Shooting
The incident happened while shooting for a scene near India-Pakistan border in Kashmir. Shivanna was supposed to chase terrorists on a snowmobile and shoot them. This incident happened at Kashmir's Gulmarg.
Snowbike Topples
During the filming of this chase scene, Shivanna was sitting in the pillion seat of the snowmobile. Due to over speeding, the snowmobile toppled which threw Shivanna off it. Luckily, Shivanna landed just a whisker away from a big rock. If it had been otherwise, then Shivanna would be in grave danger. Thankfully, it did not happen.
The Snowmobile!
A typical snowmobile on an average weighs 900 kilograms. Several of these snowmobiles were used for filming the action sequences and more than 20 skilled snowmobile operators were hired to ride them.
Vijay Raghavendra On The Incident
Vijay Raghavendra spoke to the newspaper regarding the incident. He said, "It all happened in a moment. Everyone fell down, like it happens in a chain reaction. During the chase, the terrain was uphill. One after the other, snowmobiles slipped and toppled thereby throwing all of us off it. I was on another bike and I feel down too. The moment I pulled myself up, I saw that Shivanna had also toppled. Thankfully, none of us got hurt!"
Director's Take On The Incident
The director of the movie, Narasimha, also said a few words about the incident. "Gulmarg is only 7kms away from the Indo-Pak border. When we were shooting there, the snowmobiles toppled due to hilly terrain."
"If Shivanna fell in any other manner, there would have been some serious accidents which would have led to unimaginable consequences! I am very grateful to God for not letting any mishaps take place" said Narasimha, the director of Mass Leader.