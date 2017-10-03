 »   »   » JUST IN: Dr. Shivarajkumar Signs On A New Film Titled HARIHARA!

Actor Shivarajkumar is probably the busiest actor in Sandalwood, with a load of films piled up for launch. The Hattrick Hero already has a huge list of films banked upon him and has gone a step further to sign on one more.

Yes, Dr. Shivarajkumar has signed on a new film titled, Harihara. The film will be helmed by Pramod Chakravarthy and will be produced by Mahadev B, Seshu Chakravarthy and Sangappa B.

According to the film's director Pramod, Harihara will be an out and out commercial film with a lot of sentiment and family values. Apparently, Shivanna is touted to play two different shades in the movie.

The film will apparently give a career facelift to the already King of Sandalwood, Dr. Shivarajkumar and will only have two songs in the entire movie, says the director of the film.