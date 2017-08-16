 »   »   » What Did Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar Tell About Upendra’s Entry To Politics?

Real Star Upendra seems to be all suited up to enter a new phase of life, as a politician. Ever since the brilliant director cum actor has announced about his entry to politics, he has constantly been in news.

Upendra is ready to bring a new face to politics - giving back democracy to people. While a few people have disregarded his decision and ridiculed him, many others have strongly supported his move.

One such person, among many, who has come out in support of Upendra is Dr. Shivarajkumar. The Hattrick Hero has spoken about the Real Star's decision to form an independent political party.

As well known to many, Upendra and Shivarajkumar are one of few good friends in Sandalwood and share a good rapport.

Previously, Upendra had directed Shivanna in the film, Om, both Shivanna and Upendra had acted in the movie, Preethse.

Now that Upendra has seriously considered entering the political arena, will he completely refrain himself from acting in films? We do not know that. But, Shivarajkumar has expressed his opinions about Upendra's latest decision.

