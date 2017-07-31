 »   »   » BREAKING NEWS! Shubha Poonja And Nagendra Prasad To Work Together For Google!

Lyricist cum director, V. Nagendra Prasad and Shubha Poonja are collaborating for a movie. Both of them were recently rumoured to have gotten secretly married until it turned out to be a hoax news.

A few pictures of the two of them getting married, circulated on the social media, which eventually became viral and led to the inception of such rumours.

When Filmibeat Kannada team tried contacting the director and actress, all we found out was that it was for a movie. Now, the title for the same movie has apparently been fixed.

The movie will feature V. Nagendra Prasad and Shubha Poonja in teh lead roles and is titled as, Google. Yes, you heard it right. The film is named after one of the world's largest MNC, Google.

The story, screenplay and the dialogues have all been written by V. Nagendra Prasad. He has also taken the responsibility of directing the movie as well, in addition to being an actor.

The film also features Deepak, Amrutha Rao, Muni, Sampath and Dayal Padmanabhan in the lead roles. Caption for the film is very intriguing as shown in the picture. Take a look at it.

According to the actor-director, V. Nagendra Prasad, the film is a comedy entertainer with necessary sentiments.

The movie, Google, will be jointly produced by N. Sridhar and L. Ashwath Narayan under the banner, Utsav Movies.