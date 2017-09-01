 »   »   » IN PICS: Sindhu Loknath's Wedding In Madikeri; Take A Look!

Sandalwood's upcoming youth actress, Sindhu Loknath entered the wedlock on August 27. She wed her boyfriend Shreyas, whom she dated for two years.

The couple exchanged the garlands at Cauvery Hall in Madikeri in a very simple and private ceremony that involved only family, relatives and close friends.

Shreyas, who hails from Mangalore tied the holy knot to Sindhu at about 11:00 am. It was only revealed yesterday that the actress had gotten married. Now, we have a few pictures from the same ceremony.

Take a look at Sindhu Loknath's wedding pictures..