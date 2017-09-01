 »   »   » IN PICS: Sindhu Loknath's Wedding In Madikeri; Take A Look!

Sandalwood's upcoming youth actress, Sindhu Loknath entered the wedlock on August 27. She wed her boyfriend Shreyas, whom she dated for two years.
The couple exchanged the garlands at Cauvery Hall in Madikeri in a very simple and private ceremony that involved only family, relatives and close friends.
Shreyas, who hails from Mangalore tied the holy knot to Sindhu at about 11:00 am. It was only revealed yesterday that the actress had gotten married. Now, we have a few pictures from the same ceremony.
Take a look at Sindhu Loknath's wedding pictures..
The Private Wedding
Sindhu and Shreyas vowed to be husband and wife on August 27 in Madikeri. In what was seen as a very simple and down to earth function sans any grandeur, one could find only family, friends and relatives, minus all the hubbub of media and paparazzi.
Traditional Wear
The couple's marriage was held in the traditional Coorg style. While Sindhu looked exquisitely gorgeous in her red Coorg style saree, Shreyas donned a Kodagu style white on white 'Kupya' wear.
Very Simple Invitation
Take a look at the simple and classic wedding invitation, which reflects nothing but the simplicity of the couple and their family.