 »   »   » South Indian Actress Priyamani To Get Married To Industrialist Mustafa Raj Today, August 23!

Priyamani, one of the most in-demand South Indian actresses, who has also made quite a few appearances in a few Bollywood films as well, is getting married today.

Yes, longtime love birds Priyamani and Mustafa Raj will get married today in a registrar office in Bengaluru without much commotion and clamour.

Today, August 23, the couple will be wed for life. Tomorrow, August 24, the couple will throw a grand reception ceremony for their family and relatives.

Surprisingly, the actress has maintained confidentiality about her wedding and hence not much is known about the location and details about the simple affair, but, according to our sources, the couple will get married in a registrar office in Shivajinagar, Bengaluru.

By the way, we have gathered some information about the wedding. Take a look..