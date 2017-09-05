 »   »   » AMUSING! Sruthi Hariharan Is Rumoured To Have Secretly Married Her Dance Master; Is It True?

"It seems that Sruthi Hariharan has secretly gotten married." "Apparently, Sruthi Hariharan has married her dance master." These are a few of the rumours that are spreading in Gandhinagar about Sandalwood actress, Sruthi Hariharan.
As you all know, Sruthi Hariharan is one of the top actresses in Sandalwood who has multiple offers in her hand as of the moment. At this point of time, there are rumours spawning about Sruthi Hariharan's secret wedding.
We got curious and asked the lady herself, to which she has given a befitting reply. Continue reading..
Sruthi Hariharan's Reply
Sruthi Hariharan reverted back to our queries the moment she heard the rumours.
This Is New To Me Too!
When asked about the rumours, she said, "I just got to know about these rumours. This is something totally new to me. When did I get married without even my own knowledge?"
I Will Let You People Know About My Marriage
"Everybody eventually at one point of time get married. My family too is pressurising me to get married as well so I will get married for sure. But I do not know when and where as of now. Once that is fixed, I will let you know" said the actress jovially.
Definitely Not My Dance Master
Sruthi Hariharan further added, "The news said that I got married to my dance master but that is entirely false. The person whom I will marry is not from film industry and I have known him since even before I became an actress."