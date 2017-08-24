 »   »   » Sruthi Hariharan Associates With Bhandari Brothers; All Set To Make A Guest Appearance In Rajaratha!

Rajaratha has been in news of late because of Tamil super star Arya, who had been roped in for a special role in the film. Right behind that, we have another news for you.

Sandalwood's one of the busiest and in-demand actresses, Sruthi Hariharan has been roped in to play a guest role in Rajaratha.



Previously, Sruthi Hariharan was supposed to play a role in the Bhandari Brothers' previous venture, Rangitaranga. But, due to date clashes, the actress had to opt out in the last minute.



But now, since the actress is currently not busy in any film, she has grabbed the opportunity to work with the talented Bhandari Brothers.



Rajaratha is being helmed by Anup Bhandari and features Nirup Bhandari and Avantika Shetty in the lead roles. The film is being made in Kannada and Telugu simultaneously.



The film team of Rajaratha have completed around 90% of the shooting, and currently, the team is in Mysuru, shooting for the remaining portions of the movie.