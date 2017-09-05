 »   »   » IT'S OFFICIAL: The Villain Is NOT A REMAKE Of Face/Off Says Kichcha Sudeep!

Recently, on Kichcha Sudeep's birthday, director Prem had released the first motion poster of his upcoming directorial, The Villain. Undoubtedly, the poster was a runaway hit among the fans of Sudeep and Shivarajkumar.

But, it did not last for long as a few extreme thinkers started blaming the motion poster of The Villain. Majorly, the blame was for its design and its near resemblance to the poster of Hollywood film, Face/Off.



People started spreading rumours that The Villain might be an unofficial remake of Face/Off, since the poster has a strong resemblance to the above mentioned Hollywood film.



The debacle seemed unending on social media platforms until Prem and Sudeep took to Twitter to draw a curtain to all unnecessary blames.



