 »   »   » IT'S OFFICIAL: The Villain Is NOT A REMAKE Of Face/Off Says Kichcha Sudeep!

Recently, on Kichcha Sudeep's birthday, director Prem had released the first motion poster of his upcoming directorial, The Villain. Undoubtedly, the poster was a runaway hit among the fans of Sudeep and Shivarajkumar.
But, it did not last for long as a few extreme thinkers started blaming the motion poster of The Villain. Majorly, the blame was for its design and its near resemblance to the poster of Hollywood film, Face/Off.
People started spreading rumours that The Villain might be an unofficial remake of Face/Off, since the poster has a strong resemblance to the above mentioned Hollywood film.
The debacle seemed unending on social media platforms until Prem and Sudeep took to Twitter to draw a curtain to all unnecessary blames.
The Villain Is Not A Remake!
Actor Sudeep and director Prem, after having seen the comparison to Face/Off took to Twitter to clarify that The Villain is not a remake film. This has brought about some peace to the fans who hate remake films.
Entirely My Creativity – Prem
It is solely based on my creativity that the motion poster has manifested in such a manner. I wanted to portray the inner character of every individual and I feel I have done justice to that. The Villain is not a remake film! - Prem.
What Did Sudeep Tell?
One of the famous movie critics asked Sudeep on Twitter if The Villain was a remake of Face/Off to which Kichcha Sudeep denied. The actor has sarcastically denied the claims and has asked people to wait patiently for the movie to release.
Shooting In Chikkamagaluru
As of now, the film team of The Villain is in Chikkamagaluru for their last schedule of filming. A song sequence between Sudeep and Amy Jackson is being filmed there. After the wrap of the final schedule, the film will enter post-production. According to our sources, the film might release in early 2018.