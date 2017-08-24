 »   »   » HAPPY NEWS! Sudeep-Priya Withdraw Divorce Case; Decide To Get Back For Daughter!

Okay, so here is a big news after a long, long time. It seems that light is shining in the lives of Sudeep and Priya Sudeep after a long time. The couple have withdrawn their divorce case for the sake of their beloved daughter.
Yes, the couple have withdrawn their divorce application, on the auspicious occasion of Gowri-Ganesha Festival, which was submitted to the family dispute court previously.
This finally puts an end to all sorts of discussion about the divorce of Sudeep and his wife. This happy ending has brought unimaginable happiness to all of Sudeep's fans.
Case Withdrawn
The divorce case which was filed mutually 2 years ago, has now been withdrawn by Sudeep and his wife, Priya.
Sudeep's Lawyer Confirms!
Sudeep's lawyer has confirmed that the couple have indeed withdrawn their divorce application.
The Reason For Withdrawal?
The advocate who represented Sudeep has told the media that the couple were no more interested to continue the divorce case.
All For Sanvi
Kichcha Sudeep adores his daughter Sanvi. It would not be wrong if we said Sanvi is Sudeep's lifeline. It is said that the couple have gotten back together for the sake of their daughter.
Absentee Couple
Previously, the family dispute court had issued summons to both Sudeep and Priya to attend the hearing so as to continue the case, but the couple never appeared before the court despite many warnings. Now, the couple have decided to put a full stop to all rumours and have withdrawn the case.
Sudeep & Priya Seen Together!
The couple, who never appeared before the judiciary, were sometimes seen at various functions and get-together. Sudeep, Priya and Sanvi were seen together in the audio release of Jigarthanda film. After that episode, it was rumoured that the couple might get back with each other.