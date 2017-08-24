 »   »   » HAPPY NEWS! Sudeep-Priya Withdraw Divorce Case; Decide To Get Back For Daughter!

Okay, so here is a big news after a long, long time. It seems that light is shining in the lives of Sudeep and Priya Sudeep after a long time. The couple have withdrawn their divorce case for the sake of their beloved daughter.

Yes, the couple have withdrawn their divorce application, on the auspicious occasion of Gowri-Ganesha Festival, which was submitted to the family dispute court previously.

This finally puts an end to all sorts of discussion about the divorce of Sudeep and his wife. This happy ending has brought unimaginable happiness to all of Sudeep's fans.

