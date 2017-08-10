 »   »   » Kichcha Sudeep Expresses His Views About Mass Leader Film After The Special Screening With Shivanna!

Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar's upcoming film, Mass Leader, will release all over the state tomorrow, August 11. Kichcha Sudeep watched the movie yesterday, August 9, and enjoyed it.
Yesterday, August 9, Sudeep organized a special screening of Mass Leader at his residence, in his private theatre, for Shivarajkumar, Geetha Shivarajkumar, the director and producers of the movie.
Apparently, as Kichcha Sudeep said it himself, it was the first time that he saw Shivanna's film in his private theatre and was elated. The actor later spoke to the media regarding Shivanna's latest release, Mass Leader.
Read more to know what Sudeep had to say about Mass Leader film..
Shivanna's Getup
I loved Shivanna's get-up in the movie. When we were in London, we talked about Mass Leader's release and I remember having asked him about the first copy of the film. Now, I have watched it with the man himself, well before the movie's release. - Kichcha Sudeep.
Thanks To Geetha Akka
I should be thankful to Geetha Akka for having given me this opportunity to watch the movie before its release. When me and Shivanna were talking about watching Mass Leader together, she heard us and immediately made arrangements for me to watch it with Shivanna. - Sudeep.
Shivanna's First Movie In Private Theatre
Me and my family have watched a lot of movies in my private theatre, including some of my movies. But, this is the first time that Shivanna's films were shown in my private home theatre. Shivanna told me that it is very nice. - Sudeep.
Conveys A Message Of Social Responsibility
Mass Leader tells you a moral. Well, actually it shows you what social responsibilities are, being a responsible citizen of this country. There are a lot of lessons to be learnt and many lives to be reformed. Please go watch the movie. This is a commendable job by the director and the producers. - Sudeep.