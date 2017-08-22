 »   »   » This Ingenious Answer From Kichcha Sudeep To His Hater Will Melt Your Heart Away!

Just as Kichcha Sudeep's fans were congratulating their idol for gaining 1 Million followers on Twitter, a hater has tweeted about Sudeep.
Call it madness or attitude, people sometimes go out of their way to prove their craziness. One such person is a youth who has started spreading hatred about Sudeep.
Recently, he took to Twitter to tweet something bad about Sudeep. The worst thing? He tagged Sudeep in his hatred post.
The youth mentioned that Sudeep was 'tukaali' (meaning waste) when compared to Darshan Thoogudeep and Yash.
This move caused a huge uproar among the fans of Sudeep who are countless.. Seeing that the situation might go out of control, Sudeep gave a very smart reply to the youth that silenced his fans.
So, what was it that the youth said? What did Sudeep reply to the youth? Read more..
Hatred Tweet
Sudeep and his fans, who are almost active any time on Twitter could have never guessed what was coming their way. One such hatred tweet was sent by a guy named Prathap.
What Was The Tweet?
"There are only two bosses - Darshan and Yash. Tukaali Sudeep is not a boss to anyone."
Sudeep's Ingenious Reply!
Sudeep, who saw the hatred tweet, replied to the guy saying, "I love the way you hate me. It inspires me more to do better. Much love to you." This smart answer from Sudeep has surely served its purpose.
War On Twitter!
The entire fan base of Sudeep have been pelting Prathap with strong words. While a few are condemning him and reporting him, others are taking him head on in a battle of words. Some of them have even said that Sudeep is the Big Boss who rules other bosses.